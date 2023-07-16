Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.55

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.55 and traded as low as $47.38. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 53,770 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 27.43 and a current ratio of 27.43.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

