Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Aquaron Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Aquaron Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Get Aquaron Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aquaron Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aquaron Acquisition by 219.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Aquaron Acquisition by 53.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 290,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aquaron Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquaron Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.