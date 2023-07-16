VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.75 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1266 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

