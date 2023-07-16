Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alithya Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

About Alithya Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

