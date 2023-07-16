Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $200.68

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.68 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 161.40 ($2.08). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.08), with a volume of 163,939 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.86) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.60) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Essentra Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17. The company has a market capitalization of £473.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,614.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

