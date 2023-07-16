Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLMW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

