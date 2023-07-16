OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as low as $9.86. OFS Capital shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 15,767 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFS Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

OFS Capital last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

