Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Up 63.5% in June

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Arko Stock Down 4.0 %

Arko stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Arko has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.44.

Get Arko alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.