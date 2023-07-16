Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Up 314.3% in June

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ARTE stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTE. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 484.9% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 340,940 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 137.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 398,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 230,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile
Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Strategic Investment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.