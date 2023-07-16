Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Short Interest Up 152.0% in June

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Free Report) by 2,387.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,614 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of ANZUW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17.

