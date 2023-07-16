Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $544,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMZD opened at $20.49 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2937 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

