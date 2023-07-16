Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $1.55. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,712,635 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $177.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.02.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,952 shares of company stock worth $50,572. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

