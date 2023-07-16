AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $543.05

Shares of AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $543.05 and traded as low as $502.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $502.00, with a volume of 71 shares traded.

AMEN Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.35.

AMEN Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.50. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

