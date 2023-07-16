M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.59

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.59 and traded as low as $18.80. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

