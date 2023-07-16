Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.62. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 1,455,377 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.
Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0916 dividend. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.14%.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
