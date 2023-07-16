Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Cadogan Energy Solutions shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 100,000 shares changing hands.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.39 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Cadogan Energy Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fady Khallouf bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,578.54). Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.