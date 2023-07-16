Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.71

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.71 and traded as high as C$55.83. Cogeco shares last traded at C$53.21, with a volume of 15,816 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGO. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of C$757.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.3952703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

