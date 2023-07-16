CNB Financial (CCNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $122,307. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

