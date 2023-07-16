TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-668 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.92 million. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 31.3 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $738.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.