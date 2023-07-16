Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.46

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $16.00. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.

Brunswick Bancorp Trading Up 21.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

