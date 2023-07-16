Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 15.25%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

