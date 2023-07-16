First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.63

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $12.14. First Bank shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 948,278 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

First Bank Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bank by 46.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in First Bank by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth $110,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

