ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.70

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and traded as high as $47.81. ATS shares last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 16,712 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSAF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ATS to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

