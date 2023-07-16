ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.70

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAFGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and traded as high as $47.81. ATS shares last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 16,712 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSAF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ATS to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

ATS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.