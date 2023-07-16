Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $611 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.33 million. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.32 EPS.

Leslie’s Trading Down 29.6 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.70 on Friday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leslie’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Leslie’s by 60.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Leslie’s by 79.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,727,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

