Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, July 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

