Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

