Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.43

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and traded as high as $21.20. Sumitomo shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 109,373 shares.

Sumitomo Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.