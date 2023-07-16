Middlefield Banc (MBCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, July 17th.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. On average, analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Middlefield Banc Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
