Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

