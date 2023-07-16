NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

