New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 260 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $39,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $763.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.46 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $717.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

