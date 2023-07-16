New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.42 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of United Rentals worth $37,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $445.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.92 and a 200-day moving average of $397.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.20 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.