New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,417 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Aflac worth $38,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,249,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.5 %

Aflac stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

