New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $37,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $255.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

