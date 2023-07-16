Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $33,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $189.45.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

