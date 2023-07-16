New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,897 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $34,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFS opened at $118.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.