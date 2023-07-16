D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $130.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

