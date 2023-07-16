New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Copart worth $35,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart Stock Performance

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.