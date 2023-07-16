New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,414 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $36,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after buying an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

