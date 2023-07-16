Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,668 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,698 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,998 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

