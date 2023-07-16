Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.76

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.76 and traded as high as $29.66. Digimarc shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 59,576 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DMRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $594.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 420,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 285,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,396,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

