G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $373.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00031575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

