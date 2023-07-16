New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.80 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of ResMed worth $34,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 211,185 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in ResMed by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 178,340 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of RMD opened at $222.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.04 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

