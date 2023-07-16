New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,093 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $33,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

