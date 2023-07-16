New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $34,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cummins by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,665,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 443,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $252.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.30 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.53.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.