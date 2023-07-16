CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $44.39 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $44.39 million and $6.59 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,313.50 or 1.00012482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05450667 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,360,486.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

