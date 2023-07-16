Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $302.21 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $302.21 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $116.70 or 0.00385029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

