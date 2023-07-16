Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $37,305.93

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $37,305.93 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,309.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00312396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $253.90 or 0.00837691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.04 or 0.00541204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00062924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00121828 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,200,235 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

