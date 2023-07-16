GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.46 million and $498.06 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002069 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

