Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $277,941.09 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,309.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00312396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $253.90 or 0.00837691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.04 or 0.00541204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00062924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00121828 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,901,464 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

